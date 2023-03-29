After the takeover of Credit Suisse, UBS changes the CEO.

Sergio Ermotti will return as CEO of UBS on April 5, replacing Ralph Hamers.

The appointment of Ermotti is justified by UBS in a statement with the “new priorities” of the bank after the planned takeover of Credit Suisse.

Hamers has agreed to step down in the interest of the new combined company, the Swiss financial sector and the country. He will stay at UBS and act as a consultant alongside Sergio Ermotti during a transition period.

With the appointment of Sergio Ermotti as UBS CEO, Swiss Re loses its chairman of the board. Ermotti will stand for re-election at the GM on April 12, but after a short transition phase he will then resign, the insurance group said. The reason given is that he wants to concentrate fully on his role at UBS.

Old CEO returns

Hamers only succeeded Ermotti in November 2020, who had been CEO of UBS for nine years. Ermotti successfully repositioned the bank after the global financial crisis by focusing on wealth management. He reduced the footprint of investment banking and brought about a cultural change within the bank.

Legend: Sergio Ermotti was the head of UBS from 2011 to 2020.

KEYSTONE/Christian Beutler



Thanks to this unique experience and his knowledge of the financial services industry in Switzerland and worldwide, Ermotti is ideally suited to implement the integration of Credit Suisse.

Ermotti feels “honoured”

Ermotti himself said he was honored to lead UBS in these times. The upcoming task is urgent and challenging, he is aware of the current uncertainty. However, he promises to focus fully on achieving the best possible outcome for clients, employees, shareholders and the Swiss government.

UBS President Colm Kelleher thanked the outgoing Hamers for his successful work over the past two and a half years and the crucial role in the takeover deal, but also for his understanding of the current situation and his willingness to resign. Hamers, in turn, said he regrets his resignation but that circumstances have changed in a way that no one expected. The integration of CS is now the most important task.