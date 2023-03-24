The image of Switzerland as a business location has suffered greatly with the exit from CS. Now a communication offensive is needed.

Observers and experts from Switzerland and abroad are surprised at the end of the big bank Credit Suisse in the otherwise stable economic Switzerland. “As an Austrian, you’re not used to this long list of failures from a Swiss institution,” says Marion Flatz-Mäser, the correspondent for the Austrian broadcaster ORF for Switzerland. She never expected CS to go under like this. She really rubbed her eyes.

Legend: The CS crisis also means a drastic loss of image for the whole of Switzerland.

Keystone/Georgios Kefalas



The damage goes beyond the bank and affects all of Switzerland. “Definitely a loss of image,” emphasizes Flatz-Mäder.

“I perceived Switzerland as a very business-friendly country. She is interested in the economy thriving, that companies are protected and can continue to function. But this perception of Switzerland is now shaken, »continued the ORF correspondent. That so much went wrong at Credit Suisse is really surprising.

Image damage for the country

The same is true of other observers. David Schärer, the current advertiser of the year, also speaks of damage to the country’s image. It is now important that the federal government explains the CS takeover well to other countries.

Legend: Advice to the federal government: radiate calm and reliability, communicate transparently.

Keystone/Peter Klaunzer



“In this situation it is important not to fall into a cacophony of communication. It has to be shown transparently how the solution works and thus radiate calm and reliability.»

No drama

Reliability in particular is a core Swiss value. Now trust must be restored. For example with an advertising campaign, says star advertiser David Schärer.

Such a Tourism video with Roger Federer and Robert De Niro already exists. No drama, calm the situation, convey security. But is Roger Federer currently the right person for this? Because he, of all people, has been the Credit Suisse brand ambassador for years.