CS takeover by UBS – UBS starts the new year with a profit of 1.03 billion dollars – News

The big bank UBS earned 1.03 billion dollars in the first quarter.

UBS thus earned significantly less in the first quarter than in the previous year.

Credit Suisse announced its figures just yesterday: the bank had cash outflows of CHF 61 billion.

In the period from January to March 2023, UBS earned a total of 1.03 billion US dollars, as the big bank announced. That was about half less than in the same period last year (-52 percent). However, the first quarter of 2022 was also particularly good with the best result since the 2007 financial crisis.

UBS is expected to close a major US legal case soon

UBS no longer wants to deal with a long-ago legal case from the past. Apparently, it is about to reach an out-of-court settlement in the dispute with the US Department of Justice over the deal with junk mortgages from before the financial crisis. It is one of the two major legal cases that are still pending at UBS. The fact that an agreement is likely to be reached soon is shown by the rather concrete figure of a $665 million increase in the provision in the first quarter of 2023. “Talks with the US Department of Justice are well advanced and I am pleased that we are making progress in addressing this 15-year legacy,” said CEO Sergio Ermotti. Originally, UBS went to court in the dispute.

Before taxes, UBS made a profit of 1.50 billion (-45 percent) in the quarter under review. The estimates of analysts according to the AWP consensus were clearly missed with the results.

Strong customer inflows

Unlike Credit Suisse, which continued to struggle with high outflows in the first quarter, UBS was able to attract further client deposits in the first quarter of 2023. Of the total of $28 billion in client inflows in the global wealth management business in the first three months, around $7 billion were reported in the last ten days of March – following the announcement of the takeover of Credit Suisse.

The largest Swiss bank and soon the only major bank here managed a total of 4.16 trillion dollars in assets at the end of March. At the end of December it was still 3.96 trillion.

Legend: In its quarterly report, UBS writes of “continued customer dynamics with capital inflows in all regions”.

In the announcement, the new CEO Ermotti was satisfied in view of the difficult environment in the first quarter – with continued uncertainty about inflation, the further monetary policy of the central banks and economic growth. However, concerns about liquidity in the banking sector and geopolitical tensions would lead to significant uncertainty in the valuation of assets and the outlook for the further development of the economic network.

Complex integration of the CS

UBS remains confident about the announced takeover of Credit Suisse. The merger is a “unique opportunity” to create added value. The big bank is now concentrating on completing the takeover of CS, as stated in the quarterly report. In all likelihood, this will happen in the second quarter of 2023.

UBS is aware of the extent and complexity of the integration and restructuring of Credit Suisse. In Switzerland, the big bank will be able to expand its position as the leading universal bank in Switzerland, according to UBS. But she will also expand the “complementary skills” of the two big banks in the areas of investment banking and asset management.