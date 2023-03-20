After the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, clients are unsettled. They fear for their assets and credit. Do you have reason to? The most important questions and answers.

How safe are my deposits? Bank accounts are included in the bank balance sheet, so there is a risk of default in the event of bankruptcy. However, depositors can now rely on billions in collateral from the National Bank and the state.

When the SNB says things are going well, many depositors are likely to believe them.

Florian Schubiger, financial expert at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW), says: «Not only the capital itself, but the associated signs of SNB is important: SNB apparently believes in a future of the new bank. And when the SNB says things are going well, many depositors are likely to believe it, so they stay with the new bank as customers. There is hardly an institution that enjoys more trust in the Swiss financial center than the SNB.”

What happens to my custody account? Custody accounts are not kept on the bank’s balance sheet and are therefore not affected in the event of bankruptcy.

What happens to my mortgage? Not much will happen with the mortgages after the takeover. They will be transferred to UBS and continue to run as before.

What happens to my third pillar? The assets in the third pillar are transferred to UBS, so they remain with the depositor. Assets in 3a accounts are generally very well protected. Even better than the capital in savings accounts. Financial expert Schubiger explains: “The credit is privileged up to a maximum of CHF 100,000 per customer and pension foundation (collocation in the 2nd bankruptcy class).”

What will happen to my Credit Suisse shares? The deal between the two big banks stipulates that UBS will pay around 3 billion francs in its own shares for the competitor. CS shareholders will thus receive one UBS share for 22.48 CS shares. This corresponds to the equivalent of around 76 centimes per CS title. The investor loses massively: On Friday evening, the Credit Suisse shares were still trading at CHF 1.86.

What happens to my personal advisor? The Reuters news agency estimates that up to 10,000 jobs could be lost after the merger. USB and CS are active in very similar business areas, especially in Switzerland. Duplications and ergo job cuts are therefore to be expected, especially in this country.

Can I keep making payments? Payment transactions for paying rent, wages and insurance premiums are guaranteed. As the Finma financial market supervision, after the announcement of the merger, all services of the bank are “continuously available”.

Can I also use e-banking at the counter or at the ATM? The switch, automatic machines, e-banking, debit and credit cards also remain accessible in the usual way, the Finma explains in its message.

What about my perks? Until the merger is done, the Credit Suisse brand and the associated commitments of the bank will remain in place. Once the merger is complete, UBS will decide how to proceed with the Credit Suisse brand.