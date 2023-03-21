Not because of trust: Ultimately, CS stumbled because its equity capital was too low, says banking professor Marc Chesney.

Those interested in history may still remember: After the UBS rescue in 2008, politicians discussed the “too big to fail” rules at length. Rules for banks that are so big that, if they go bankrupt, they could plunge the economy into a crisis and trigger an international financial crisis. The financial requirements were increased and there were clear rules on how a big bank can still be wound up in the event of a crisis.

Failed in the first emergency

But the law is now obviously unsuitable, as Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter stated yesterday: “Now you have a case that does not really reflect this ‘too big to fail’ legislation. You can hardly use the instruments.”

According to the “too big to fail” rules, in a crisis the healthy business should be split off from the bank and the rest sent into bankruptcy. According to the finance minister, that would almost certainly have triggered a financial crisis.

Financial requirements too moderate?

But the “too big to fail” rules go further. With stricter requirements, the aim was also to stabilize the banks’ financial foundations. And the more stable this is, the greater the trust.

Do you have to readjust here? Karin Keller-Sutter doesn’t answer that directly, but her statement suggests that she is skeptical: “You can’t regulate trust and you can’t regulate cultural mistakes away either. That’s another story.”

More capital in good times – at the expense of returns

Is that really the case? Marc Chesney, banking professor at the University of Zurich, disagrees: “There was not enough equity for Credit Suisse.” He is convinced that the crisis at CS, the loss of confidence in the bank and the resulting outflow of funds over the past few weeks and months could have been prevented with more equity. Because more equity means lower returns when things go well, but much more stability.

There was not enough equity for Credit Suisse.

Chesney also criticizes that politicians did not act earlier. In fact, the SP and the Greens already called for a substantially higher equity ratio for the big banks with the “Too big to fail” regulation in 2011, but the bourgeoisie wanted nothing to do with it.

Legend: Marc Chesney, finance professor at the University of Zurich.

Keystone/Ennio Leanza



Unsurprisingly, SP parliamentary group leader Roger Nordmann says today: “History clearly proves us right. We saw the major risks at the big banks and emphasized that the ‘too big to fail’ rules are not enough.” The bourgeoisie, on the other hand, gave the banks a free hand, which means that Switzerland now has to risk 200 billion for the rescue.

The SP is therefore making the same demands as in 2011. These include, for example, a higher equity ratio and the introduction of the separate banking system. The bourgeoisie are now more willing to talk than they were then.