CS/UBS forced merger: Keller-Sutter relieved – parties suspicious

Karin Keller-Sutter and the FDP are pleased about the UBS coup – but the other parties have their suspicions

For Finance Minister Keller-Sutter and her FDP, the nightmare is over: the risks that the federal government took on in the forced merger of Credit Suisse and UBS are off the table. But other parties are suspicious: Wasn’t there no alternative to the deal in March?

“Any other solution (…) would have entailed higher risks for the federal government and taxpayers”: Karin Keller-Sutter is relieved that UBS is waiving guarantees from the Confederation.

Image: Peter Schneider/Keystone (Berne, August 11, 2023)

Sometimes she remembers the dramatic days in mid-March, “how people worked day and night here in these rooms”. The task at hand was to find a solution for the struggling Credit Suisse. It must be like a distant dream to her, a nightmare. But now it’s over: on Friday morning, Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter invited the media to the state hall of the Bernerhof, the seat of the finance department, at short notice.

