Home » CS/UBS forced merger: Keller-Sutter relieved – parties suspicious
Business

CS/UBS forced merger: Keller-Sutter relieved – parties suspicious

by admin
CS/UBS forced merger: Keller-Sutter relieved – parties suspicious

Karin Keller-Sutter and the FDP are pleased about the UBS coup – but the other parties have their suspicions

For Finance Minister Keller-Sutter and her FDP, the nightmare is over: the risks that the federal government took on in the forced merger of Credit Suisse and UBS are off the table. But other parties are suspicious: Wasn’t there no alternative to the deal in March?

“Any other solution (…) would have entailed higher risks for the federal government and taxpayers”: Karin Keller-Sutter is relieved that UBS is waiving guarantees from the Confederation.

Image: Peter Schneider/Keystone (Berne, August 11, 2023)

Sometimes she remembers the dramatic days in mid-March, “how people worked day and night here in these rooms”. The task at hand was to find a solution for the struggling Credit Suisse. It must be like a distant dream to her, a nightmare. But now it’s over: on Friday morning, Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter invited the media to the state hall of the Bernerhof, the seat of the finance department, at short notice.

See also  Tesla: here are the new rates for charging at European Superchargers (also for cars from other manufacturers)

You may also like

Frauenfeld company writes study on sustainability in SMEs

The Treasury is looking for funds to relaunch...

“Gastronomy screwed up”: Nooch boss still wants to...

“Young people retire at 74 if no action...

Surprise Drop in U.S. Consumer Inflation Expectations Spurs...

The stock market tips of the week

They rob a 500 thousand euro watch, three...

Emmi wants to take off in the USA...

Omnibus decree, furious Ryanair. The CEO: “Ridiculous decision...

Draw in the lucky spiral on August 12,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy