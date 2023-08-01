CsC: supply chains need to be strengthened to reduce geopolitical risks

Listen to the audio version of the article

We are vulnerable, Italy and the EU. The production and supply interdependencies between countries and continents, built up over the last thirty years, have proved to be more problematic in the last three years. China is, more and more, the main source of the vulnerabilities of the EU and also of the USA.

For the Italian economy, the vulnerability of supplies concerns 16% of imports and 7% of product varieties. Percentages in line with other European manufacturing countries, Germany and France. As regards the sectors, this vulnerability is concentrated, in terms of value, in the chain of commodities, chemicals and energy.

The need therefore emerges to strengthen supply chains, especially in strategic productions, such as those concerning the green and digital transition.

It is a risky scenario that emerges from the analysis of the Confindustria Study Centre, which draws attention to the strategies to be implemented, both in Italy and in the EU, starting with the return of production activities, which would favor reindustrialization but would need human resources and above all specific skills that are not always immediately available. A response from companies was the choice of supply backshoring, carried out by 21% (Csc&Re4It survey).

The CSC volume will be presented on 22 September. Broadening the scope of the analysis to the EU, in the last decade about 8% of European imports (from non-EU markets) are critical (in value). In particular, in the EU, the ICT supply chains and to a lesser extent the agri-food and textile sectors are particularly vulnerable.