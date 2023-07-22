Csm, new assignment for the former Renziano Ferri to the “government” of tax judges

Ferri finds a position as a tax judge

The The Chamber could not deny the use of the wiretaps of the deputy Cosimo Ferri to the disciplinary section of the CSM who had requested it. Thus the Constitutional Court in a sentence annulling the resolution of the Chamber of 12 January 2022. The wiretaps, acquired in the context of a criminal proceeding brought by the Perugia prosecutor’s office, referred to the meeting at the Champagne hotel in Rome on 9 January 2019 in which the parliamentarian discussed the appointment of the Rome prosecutor with professional members of the CSM, fellow deputy Luca Lotti and Luca Palamara.

Meanwhile, Ferri finds a new position. The Fatto Quotidiano writes that the “powerful leader of the independent judiciary as well as a former Renzian deputy is already ready for his new life. On Tuesday, the ranking of magistrates will be made official who, thanks to the Cartabia reform, will be covered in gold to change their robes and become full-time tax judges. And his name is in pole position.”

According to Il Fatto Quotidiano, Ferri also formalized his candidacy in the elections for the renewal of the self-governing body of tax justice to which he has excellent hopes of being elected at the polls on 24 September at the plenum of tax judges.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

