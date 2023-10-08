CSU is by far the strongest force in Bavaria

According to the projections, the CSU comes to 36.7 to 36.9 percent. This means that the party, which has been the head of government in the Free State for 65 years, falls below its disastrous result from 2018 (37.2 percent). Even then it had fallen by more than 10 points. The Free Voters improved significantly to 14.0 to 14.1 percent (2018: 11.6). The Greens lost slightly to 15.6 to 15.9 percent and did not come close to their record result of 17.6 percent from 2018. The AfD gains strongly to 15.1 to 15.8 percent (10.2). The SPD, on the other hand, only achieved a meager 8.4 to 8.5 percent (9.7) – this would be the worst result ever in a Bavarian election. The FDP is likely to miss entry into parliament with 3 to 3.1 percent (5.1). Voter turnout is reported to be 72.5 to 76.0 percent; In 2018 it was 72.4 percent.

