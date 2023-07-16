Home » Cuadrado to Inter: the former Juventus player arrives on a free transfer. Transfer market news
Cuadrado to Inter: the former Juventus player arrives on a free transfer. Transfer market news

Cuadrado to Inter: the former Juventus player arrives on a free transfer. Transfer market news

Juan Cuadrado (photo Lapresse) at Inter: agreement between the Nerazzurri and the former Juventus winger

Cuadrado to Inter on a free transfer after 8 years with Juventus: bomb transfer market

After the ‘Lukaku case’ which has heated up the news of the transfer market in recent days – with the Big Rom-Inter split and Juventus close to the Belgian striker (but first he will have to sell Vlahovic: Psg in the front row) – this time it’s the Nerazzurri who give us a surprise at the entrance: Marotta and Ausilio have in fact closed the purchase of Juan Cuadrado by surprise.

The Colombian right winger, back from eight seasons at Juventus. arrives at Inter on a free transfer and will sign a one-year contract for 2.5 million euros (medical visits and signing in the next few days). Numerically Cuadrado fills the place vacated by Raoul Bellanova (who was bought by Turin after the season on loan from Cagliari). In this summer of the transfer market he has already closed the arrivals of Marcus Thuram (the French striker who arrived on a free transfer from Borussia Mönchengladbach), of the 23-year-old German defender Yann Aurel Ludger Bisseck and the midfielder of the Italian national team David Frattesi from Sassuolo.

In the next few hours instead Drunk is expected at Manchester to sign with the Red Devils: 50-55 million will come to Inter: the 22-year-old Ukrainian Anatoly Trubin e Yann Sommer (class of ’84 of bByern Monaco and the Swiss national team) will then be the new Nerazzurri goalkeepers (who also greeted Samir Handanovic).

