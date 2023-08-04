Cuba Introduces New Measures for Electronic Commerce: Incentives and Penalties for Compliance

Title: Ministry of Domestic Trade Implements New Measures to Promote Electronic Commerce in Cuba

Introduction:

The Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN) in Cuba has introduced new measures to enhance electronic commerce in the country. The measures aim to ensure compliance with approved indicators and offer incentives while penalizing those who do not comply. Betsy Díaz Velázquez, the head of MINCIN, outlined the plans, which include the introduction of national electronic payment gateways and the requirement for commercial establishments to possess the necessary infrastructure for electronic payments. The measures also cover both physical commercial establishments and virtual stores.

Guaranteeing Access to Electronic Payment Gateways:

As part of the new measures, MINCIN intends to ensure that all commercial establishments operating in Cuba have the required infrastructure for clients to utilize national electronic payment gateways, including Transfermóvil, Enzona, Remote Banking, and others. Those establishments that do not comply within the specified period will face suspension from their activities.

Exemptions and Scope of the Measures:

While the measures cover both physical and virtual stores managed by legal entities and authorized individuals, virtual stores with payments from abroad are exempted. The emphasis on electronic payment channels in retail trade will gradually increase in the second half of the year, particularly for installment sales, sales on credit, fuel sales, imported products, accommodation services, cabarets, and nightclubs, among others.

Reduction of Non-Payments and Inefficiencies:

By promoting electronic payments, these measures seek to reduce non-payments, which have a significant impact on the financial liquidity of organizations and contribute to inefficiencies and criminal acts. The objective is to improve the entire process of goods and services production and minimize the negative consequences of non-payments.

Incentives and Penalties:

To encourage electronic payments, the Ministry plans to create voluntary reserves dedicated to the development and support of e-commerce. Additionally, variants of monetary and non-monetary bonuses will be introduced, such as bonuses for high performers and incentives for increased payment operations through electronic channels. Penalties are envisioned for state legal persons and retail sellers who continue to rely on cash deposits, with the percentage of penalty progressively increasing.

Training and Qualification Programs:

The Ministry intends to implement training and qualification programs for heads of commercial establishments and sales personnel, who will be encouraged to become the main promoters of electronic payment channels, including mobile wallets. Compliance with approved indicators and the development of electronic payment channels and e-commerce in general will be the responsibility of company directors and business unit heads.

Consideration of the Population’s Needs:

Although not addressed directly, concerns arise regarding the impact of these measures on segments of the population without access to electronic commerce, including the elderly and those opposed to or lacking the means to utilize electronic payment methods. Their ability to adapt to a cashless society could be challenging.

Conclusion:

The new measures implemented by MINCIN aim to promote and enhance electronic commerce in Cuba, ensuring compliance with approved indicators and offering incentives while penalizing non-compliance. The emphasis on electronic payment channels and the reduction of cash transactions in various sectors of the economy could have wide-ranging implications for the Cuban population.

