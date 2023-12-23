Cuban Family Puts House and Supermarket Up for Sale Amidst Government Crackdown on MSMEs

In the midst of the Cuban government’s crackdown on certain Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Mipymes), a family in Cuba has decided to put their house and supermarket up for sale. The announcement comes just two weeks before the regime’s fateful announcements regarding MSMEs.

The Facebook post advertising the sale states that the property, located in Playa on 15th and 84th streets, includes an independent house with a supermarket. The house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, garage, basement, wifi, and two power plants of 10 kw each. The property is completely remodeled and all furniture in the house and the supermarket will be left for the buyer. The asking price for this combo is $600,000, and the supermarket is currently in operation.

Photos accompanying the post show that the building is divided, with part of the house being used as the sales premises, complete with at least one office and a warehouse. The products shown in the photos include imported hams, cheeses, as well as personal hygiene items such as shampoo, soaps, and cleaning products.

The decision to sell the property comes amidst rumors and confirmed measures by the Cuban government that will affect businesses that import finished products. Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz recently announced measures targeting MSMEs that import finished products, acknowledging that the massive importation of finished products has not led to a reduction in inflation or prices, nor has it created a significant volume of jobs.

In light of the impact of MSMEs on the Cuban economy, the government has vowed to regulate the importation of finished products and encourage the production of goods within Cuba. These new measures signal a significant shift in the government’s economic policies and its stance towards MSMEs.