Cuban Government Extends Non-Commercial, Tariff-Free Importation Measure

The Cuban government has announced an extension of the non-commercial, tariff-free importation of food, medicines, toiletries, and power plants with a power greater than 900 watts until March 31. The Ministry of Finance and Prices (MPF) extended this measure in its resolution 280 of 2023, which applies to products brought into the country as accompanied luggage by passengers. Additionally, resolution 281 extends the permission to import power plants with a power greater than 900 watts, regardless of their value.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero revealed the decision to prolong the tariff exemption period, which was initially set to expire on December 31. Despite acknowledging that the exemption did not yield the anticipated results and led to speculative price increases, Marrero emphasized the government’s commitment to finding ways to ensure a stable supply of essential products and to minimize the need for citizens to go abroad for imports.

The government’s vision is not to dollarize the economy entirely but to partially dollarize in a manner that benefits the country’s economic and social development. This extension of the tariff exemption was introduced for the first time after the protests of July 11, 2021, to address the general deficit of products in the country. The aim is to improve the availability of essential items and minimize the need for citizens to turn to the black market for goods.

