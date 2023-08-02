Cuban Regime Approves Program for Banking System to Promote Electronic Transactions amid Cash Shortages

Title: Cuban Regime Pushes for Banking Program to Encourage Electronic Transactions amid Cash Shortage

Subtitle: Aimed at Combatting Black Market Activities and Increasing Transparency in the Economy

In a bid to address the severe shortage of cash and increase transparency in Cuba’s economy, the Cuban regime has approved a comprehensive banking program. The program, sanctioned by the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC), includes several measures to foster the use of electronic collection and payment channels, as even ATMs in the country are devoid of cash.

During a recent meeting of the Executive Committee of the Council of Ministers, the proposal presented by BCC President Joaquín Alonso Vázquez received the green light. The move comes in light of the alarming revelation that approximately 1 billion pesos have left the institution in the last two years, without being returned. The implementation of bankarization aims to bring transparency to the process, preventing unauthorized activities facilitated by the untraceable nature of cash transactions.

Vázquez explained that the proposed program intends to facilitate banking transactions among individuals and economic actors, without necessarily requiring every client to open a bank account. Instead, the focus is on providing existing credit instruments such as checks and letters of credit for carrying out collections and payments between all economic actors and the general population.

Notably, Vázquez emphasized that the Cuban regime is actively promoting electronic payment channels, with incentives such as discounts offered for card-based service payments. However, he clarified that the success of this initiative hinges on the growth of the economy and an increase in production. Without these essential factors, there can be no commercialization or receipt of cash through traditional channels.

It is evident that the cash shortage has had a significant impact on the Cuban economy. Vázquez highlighted that the 1 billion pesos that failed to return to the BCC raised the country’s fiscal deficit. He attributed this loss to the lack of accreditation after carrying out commercial transactions, further exacerbating the population and economic actors’ loss of confidence in the banking institutions.

The Executive Committee of the Council of Ministers has promised to provide the population with comprehensive details about this vital economic process in the coming days. Meanwhile, state-run corporation CIMEX has already announced the elimination of cash payments at Cuban gas stations, effective from September 1. Instead, customers will have the choice to use various electronic means of payment, including chip cards, disposable prepaid cards, electronic pins through Transfermóvil, or rechargeable chip cards.

Earlier this year, the Havana Electric Company also suspended cash collection at four of its commercial offices, forcing customers in certain towns to find alternative payment methods for electricity bills. These recent developments suggest a paradigm shift towards digital banking in Cuba.

The ongoing cash shortage has created a deficit of banknotes in the country, leading authorities to focus on digital banking solutions. Over the weekend, social media platforms were flooded with complaints about the lack of cash at ATMs, with many people struggling to withdraw their salaries or purchase essential goods. Some ATMs even dispensed partially blank bills due to ink shortage.

While the Cuban regime takes steps to address the cash shortage and increase efficiency in financial transactions, the success of the banking program remains contingent on the country’s economic prosperity and the population’s readiness to embrace digital banking alternatives.

