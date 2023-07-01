Cuban Regime Increases Limit for Unaccompanied Luggage Arriving in the Country in Midst of Crisis

The Cuban regime has increased the maximum limit for packages arriving in the country as unaccompanied luggage, amidst a severe crisis that continues to suffocate the population. The Cuban Gazette published Resolution 133/2023, stating that as of July 1 until December 31, 2023, the maximum value or weight limit for shipments made to Cuba will increase from $200 or 20 kilograms to $500 or 50 kilograms, as long as the non-commercial nature of the cargo is demonstrated.

This measure allows Cubans to send items to the island up to a limit of $500 or its equivalent weight of 50 kg. However, the exemption from customs tax for the first $30 or 3 kg of the shipment will still apply, as well as a 30% tariff rate for any excess value or weight. Food, hygiene products, medicines, and medical supplies will be exempt from customs tax, and it is recommended to ship them separately to facilitate the payment exemption.

In addition, the importation of food, hygiene products, medicines, and medical supplies as accompanied luggage is authorized without limits on their value and exemption from customs tax during the same period.

The extension of the tariff exemption for food, toilets, and medicines until December 31 was announced on June 20. The Minister of Finance and Prices, Vladimir Regueiro Ale, explained that these measures are necessary due to persistent conditions such as food and basic necessities shortages in the national market.

After the protests on July 11 in 2021, the Cuban government decided to exempt cleaning products, food, and medicine from customs taxes to address the country’s deficit. However, sending unaccompanied parcels to the island has been highly inefficient. Parcel agencies are reportedly more than five years behind in delivering luggage to Cuba, according to official sources.

Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, the Minister of Transportation, revealed that as of March, there were 671 pending packages with delivery terms of over 30 days out of a total of 28,770 packages delivered. Some unaccompanied luggage sent between 2017 and 2020 is now arriving in Cuba, with recipients receiving them more than five years later.

Despite the measures taken to alleviate the crisis and facilitate the import of essential items, inefficiencies within the transportation and delivery systems continue to pose challenges for the Cuban population.

