Cubans Can Now Import a Range of Vehicles and Equipment through Katapulk

Cubans can now import a variety of vehicles and farm equipment through the Cuban-American company, Katapulk. The founder and president of Katapulk, Hugo Cancio, announced via a business statement and an interview with his own newspaper, OnCuba, that the company is now offering the opportunity to import trucks, motorcycles, cars, tractors, and other farm equipment.

This development follows the issuance of a license last May by the US Department of Commerce to Cuban-American businesses operating in Miami and various locations in Florida. The license allows these businesses to conduct transactions with private companies on the island. One such business is Katapulk Marketplace, which has already made preparations to export various means of transportation to Cuba.

The sale of second-hand cars to the island has already been approved, and now it has been expanded to include motorcycles, trucks, trailers, buses, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, and spare parts. Cancio stated that the issuance of this new license aims to meet the demands of clients interested in acquiring motorcycles, buses, and trucks of all categories. Moreover, it allows Katapulk to become an accessible option for private producers, cooperatives, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the agricultural and construction sectors.

Potential buyers in Cuba looking for vehicles or equipment can now purchase work trucks, trailers, forklifts, and refrigerated trucks (both new and used) from brands such as Freightliner, Western Star, Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, Renault Trucks, Volkswagen Trucks, MAN, Scania, PACCAR, Peterbilt, Ford, GMC, Nissan, Kenworth, International, Nikola, and Mercedes Benz, among others. Motorcycles and school buses (new or used) from 2018 to 2023 are also available. Furthermore, tractors from renowned manufacturers like Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, Case IH, Sonalika International, Escorts Group, Kubota, Fendt, Deutz Fahr, and Claas can be purchased through the platform.

Cancio emphasized that the company aims to offer specialized equipment to support the activities of various forms of management currently existing in Cuba, contributing favorably to their growth and productivity. These sectors are vital to the Cuban economy, and Katapulk strives to participate in their development through this initiative.

Potential buyers can reach out to Katapulk by sending questions and queries to [email protected], or by visiting the company’s official website to request a specific type of vehicle and the destination province for delivery.

In terms of purchasing cars from the US, the authorized brands that can be imported into Cuba through Katapulk’s platform include BMW, Ford, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Land Rover, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Toyota, and Tesla.

