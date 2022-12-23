© Reuters. Cui Dongshu: In November, the sales volume of new energy special vehicle market was 28,000 units, an increase of 63% year-on-year



Zhitong Finance APP learned that on December 22, Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the Passenger Federation, issued a document stating that the sales volume of the new energy special vehicle market in November 2022 will be 28,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 63%. From January to November 2022, it will reach 229,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 71%, and the growth rate is relatively strong. This year, the trend of new energy special vehicles has greatly surpassed that of the traditional light vehicle market.

The market sales of new energy special vehicles in 2021 will be 160,500 units, a year-on-year increase of 125%, reflecting the rapid recovery of the special vehicle market and the improvement of market trends. In 2022, the sales growth rate of 71% year-on-year is still strong, and major car companies have accelerated their entry into the new energy special vehicle market.

The market sales of new energy special vehicles in November 2022 will be 28,200 units, which is at the highest level in the past four years. The monthly trend has risen slightly, and the year-on-year growth is strong.

The trend of new energy special vehicle licensing is relatively complicated. The year-on-year growth in 2020 is average, but the low base factor will promote it; the growth of special vehicles in 2021 will still have a low base contribution, so the growth in 2022 will be strong.

The demand for pure electric vehicles has improved this year, and the pressure on the performance of hydrogen-fueled models is still high. Pure electric vehicles are still the development trend, and all kinds of pure electric vehicles such as microbuses, light trucks, and light buses performed well. The performance of the plug-in hybrid vehicle market was weak.

The market for new energy special vehicles is mainly pure electric, and the number of plug-in hybrid models has decreased drastically and continues to be marginalized.

The demand for pure electric business models as urban logistics is strong, and it has become an important growth driver for the auto market.

The market demand for special-purpose vehicles is mainly in megacities and large cities, and the rapid penetration of small cities has not yet been realized.

Judging from the performance of enterprises in 2022, Brilliance Xinyuan Automobile and Geely Automobile (00175) will make efforts in special vehicles. Enterprises with channel advantages such as Chongqing Ruichi and Chery Automobile, which are traditional manufacturers, performed well, and new energy logistics grew rapidly. At present, Changan (000625.SZ), SAIC-GM-Wuling, and Chery, the main automakers of Weike, have all entered special-purpose vehicles. The participation of major automakers in special-purpose vehicles has brought good traction, and the technology improvement has gradually improved. Wuling (00305) is currently not making a strong effort to enter Weike, while Changan is making greater efforts in transformation.