The US food manufacturer Mars stopped producing Wrigley’s popular chewing gum sticks at the end of last year. According to one, Mars has press secretary responding to market trends. The chewing gum range only included chewing gum dragees this year. Wrigley’s chewing gum has been around since 1893 and is one of the oldest in the world. In 2008 the chewing gum manufacturer was taken over by Mars.

Food manufacturer Mars has discontinued production of Wrigley’s popular chewing gum sticks due to declining sales and market trends. As a spokeswoman for the group announced, the chewing gum range now only includes chewing gum dragees.

Several media have reported on the discontinuation of the iconic gum after a Mars spokeswoman responded to an email to a Reddit-User had confirmed the production stop. “Despite the fact that we produce a very extensive range, the number of products we can offer is limited and therefore also leads to changes in our product range.”

The chewing gum manufacturer Wrigley’s, which has been producing the popular chewing gum since 1893, has belonged to the US food company since 2008 Mars. A Mars spokeswoman confirmed for the online news portal “in Franconia“ the correctness of the mail content.

