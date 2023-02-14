“There is a great desire for Italy in the world”

“There is a great desire for Italy in the world and we are ready to answer this question”. The sentence is from Giorgia Meloni in an interview with Fabio Tamburini. Beyond specific political controversies, which do not belong to us, we consider the prime minister’s phrase significant. The commitment to answer a question to clarify the erroneous view that we have of our economy and the state of health of the country is significant. Which is not the Union’s weak link due to the high public debt. We need to clear the field of “hearsay” and the superficiality that represents the beautiful country.

This is supported by a manufacturing system which draws its strength from product diversification which protects it from cyclical events. Greater Germany is in trouble for the auto sector, the backbone of crucca production. It is true that Goethe’s country has a much lower public debt than ours, formed in the long run more for political than economic reasons. But it is compatible. Interests are duly honoured. There is silence on the French public debt which at the end of last March exceeded the Italian one by 300 billion euros, for the first time in recent years.

French public debt

On the Gallic one, it does not seem that institutions and opinion leaders have raised concerns, despite the fact that it is destined to grow further following the expenses authorized by Macron. Why? Because the debt/GDP ratio is less burdensome than the Italian one but above all because the political situation in France gives investors a greater guarantee of stability. The reason must be sought in the electoral law which avoids the precariousness of the executives and in the long tradition of grandeur skilfully exalted by De Gaulle after the war. Regardless of the collaborationist Vichy government. The octagon sat down at the winners’ table. Although these were mostly Anglo-Americans. We are the losers.

Let’s go back to the economy. On whose financial performance the votes of the rating agencies weigh. Assigned without knowing the reality but based on the debt/GDP ratio which cannot be the data exclusively taken into consideration by the young analysts who decree, in Latin ignorance, the destinies of the peoples. We stop at the mentioned parameter. Debt grows due to interest; despite the fact that the country has been in primary surplus for 25 years. Phenomenon that has no parallel in many countries where there is a deficit or in any case a surplus that is neither stable nor comparable to that of the Italian quarter of a century.

The great cultural heritage

It is useless to respond with controversy. Many, many, in bad faith, roam our streets. They hurt Italy because they are specious and devoid of content. Sounding board also interested within the EC divided by too many conflicting interests. A formal deed of incorporation, the basis of a true juridical union, is culpably lacking. Naively claiming that the debt should be drastically reduced, without explaining how, is impossible and misleading. Although, it must be said that in recent times it has not risen despite the recurring economic crises. We need to reason calmly about the debt, sine ira et studio. We have a great cultural heritage which is mistakenly considered a cost because it would be unproductive.

It is not true, indeed it is false that culture does not eat. This is also a source of attraction for many foreign tourists. Returning to the debt, it is necessary that maximum attention be paid to it, without paying heed to sirens that are exclusively tax bearers. Which must be paid, in addition to trying to eradicate tax evasion. Let’s ask a question. The many cultural assets represent an invaluable wealth. However, outside the state budget. And if this wealth represented, in balance sheet terms, the sum of credits against debts? The financial balance represents for companies a great credit capacity…