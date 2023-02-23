Only a few days to use the 500 euro culture bonus. Those born in 2003 have until February 28 to spend their voucher. Provided, however, that they have registered for the initiative by 31 August 2022.

The money can be spent on cinema tickets, theatres, concerts, cultural events, museums, monuments and archaeological parks but also music, books, subscriptions to newspapers and magazines, even in digital format, as well as for theatre, music and language courses foreign. Vouchers can be spent both in physical stores and in online stores. Some large publishing houses add discounts on purchases of up to 15% to the culture bonus.

Those born in 2004

The initiative, implemented starting in 2016, is now in its seventh edition, dedicated to children born in 2004. Starting from 31 January 2023, this age group has the opportunity to apply for the name bonus worth 500 euros . There is time until 31 October 2023 to request and to obtain the bonus just connect to the official website www.18app.italia.it and register with Spid or Cie. In a few simple steps you get to the voucher. However, this possibility is reserved for those who came of age in 2022.

The culture bonus changes

It is the last call in this mode for the culture bonus. From next year, new 18-year-olds, who came of age in 2023, will find themselves faced with a new format and a new path for applying. Those aged 18 in 2023 will have to wait for 2024 to “cash” one of the two virtual cards in the manner and with the criteria which, by the end of February this year, will be communicated by the Ministries of Economy and Education.

What is it about? In 2024 the culture bonus 18 App changes and gives way to two cards that will be linked to parental income and merit. This is what was established with the latest Budget Law which canceled 18 Apps and introduced two cards: the Carta Cultura Giovani and the Carta del Merito. These are cumulative virtual cards worth 500 euros. The first will be assigned to eighteen-year-olds who come from families with an Isee income of up to 35,000 euros. The second, on the other hand, will be linked to school progress, rewarding students who manage to close the final exam with the highest marks. The allocation mechanism is valid until the maximum limit of the fund, equal to 190 million euros, is reached.