The Government’s decision to modify the Culture Bonus, a successful model for the use of content dedicated to under-teens that has inspired other EU states, to replace it with a new, ineffective and limited in resources, is not a pretty departure towards the world of Culture.

In recent years, the 18app has proved to be one of the few tools for promoting culture at 360 degrees towards the new generations. In the desert of policies dedicated specifically to Generation Z, the Culture Bonus has unanimously produced results: it would be enough to go and interview some students from the years 1999-2003 to get the pulse of the effectiveness of this measure which has prompted many young people to buy books, concerts, music, cinema, etc.

Over the years the Culture Bonus has implemented those principles often announced in politics but little implemented in concreteness, which can be summarized in the phrase: more must be done for culture. Here, the bonus has done more for culture: it has in fact offered young people from all walks of life and from all over the country the opportunity to “taste” culture and understand its dynamics which are also made up of a lot of investment and work . And it has led the kids, without any discrimination, to be able to independently choose what to read, what to see at a concert or at the cinema or what to listen to as music, guaranteeing that access to culture that we have often found ourselves invoking without putting into practice real opportunities.

The modification of the winning model with a new “culture card” which introduces income limits – as if the rich were already capable of guaranteeing access to culture for their children and the poor had to be accompanied to the theater or to the bookstore so that someone in politics think that poor is synonymous with ignorant – it’s a first serious mistake: it will only bring additional bureaucracy that will limit access; not to mention the resources that are cut. In reality, the charter should even be strengthened, perhaps with its extension to include high school students and not just eighteen-year-olds, and instead we are screwed up with a new, less effective tool that will penalize the entire cultural system and leave many kids without the opportunity to learn about what the culture industry designs, creates and implements for our country today.

There are only a few hours left to save the 18app system and it is worth appealing to the political forces to reflect on this change which will in no way improve access to culture but will simply result in a first and significant flop of the executive’s new proposals .

* CEO FIMI, Italian Music Industry Federation