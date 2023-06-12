Home » Culture, Sangiuliano loses another councilor, after Levi it’s up to Giubilei
Culture, Sangiuliano loses another councilor, after Levi it’s up to Giubilei

Culture, Sangiuliano loses another councilor, after Levi it’s up to Giubilei

Sangiuliano leaves another councilor: after Levi also Giubilei

Gennaro Sangiuliano he loses another councilor, after Levi Francis also resigns Jubilees. She decided to leave her role and presented hers resignation. It happened after the newspaper Il Foglio had raised questions regarding the assignment of a financing Of 46mila euro of the Ministry of Culture at the Tatarella Foundation, presided over by Giubilei, for a project relating to the intervention on the archives of political movements and workers’ representatives. It’s about the second case in a few weeks.

At the end of May Riccardo presented his resignation Levialso for a newspaper article (Libero, this time) which had revealed how the commissioner of the Frankfurt Book Fair – who had just come out of a heated controversy over the revoked invitation to the physicist Carlo Rovelli – had entrusted the tender for the management of communication of the Italian mission to Buchmesse to Ifc Next, a Belgian company where the son works.

Read also: Crisis of the Democratic Party, a business idea: the physicist Rovelli leader of the Left

Read also: Publishing, Ricardo Levi slams the door: towards a new president in the autumn

See also  The thwarted US default reassures Biden and the world

