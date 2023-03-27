At 10:00 on March 26, on the screen of the Smart Production Command Center of PetroChina Daqing Oilfield, the production arrow jumped to a new peak: the cumulative crude oil production of Daqing Oilfield exceeded 2.5 billion tons!

What does 2.5 billion tons mean? It is equivalent to producing 1.78 tons of crude oil per capita for the country’s 1.4 billion people. If 1 ton of crude oil is used to generate 4,000 kWh, according to the total electricity consumption of urban and rural residents in my country in 2022, it can be used by the people of the whole country for 7.4 years.

This is a difficult road to seek. At the beginning of the founding of New China, the country was extremely short of oil. In 1959, Daqing Oilfield was discovered. From the construction of large oil fields to the development of high-efficiency oil fields, in the past 64 years, the rolling oil flow in the Songliao Basin has been integrated into the national economic artery. Daqing Oilfield has achieved a stable output of 50 million tons of crude oil for 27 years and 40 million tons of crude oil for 12 years, creating a miracle in the development of similar oil fields in the world .

Especially ten years into the new era, faced with challenges such as difficulty in resource replacement and development in periods of extremely high water cut, Daqing Oilfield struggled to break through. Domestic crude oil has achieved 30 million tons of hard and stable production for eight consecutive years, and shale oil exploration has achieved major strategic breakthroughs. The green and low-carbon transformation of energy has been accelerated in an all-round way, and the annual oil and gas production equivalent has always remained above 40 million tons.

Accelerating the realization of high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement, Daqing Oilfield created the world‘s leading continental sandstone oilfield development technology, the recovery rate of the main oilfield exceeded 54.8%, and won the National Science and Technology Progress Award three times. The chemical flooding enhanced oil recovery technology has firmly established itself as the “C position” in the world, and the world‘s largest tertiary oil recovery production base has been built, with a cumulative output of nearly 300 million tons of tertiary oil recovery.

How much is 2.5 billion tons? It accounts for 36% of my country’s total onshore crude oil production, and has accumulatively paid taxes and various funds of more than 3 trillion yuan, giving birth to the development of an important refining and production base in Northeast China. This figure marked in the development history of China‘s petroleum industry has witnessed PetroChina’s strong support for the development of the national economy and the prosperity of the regional economy.

“2.5 billion tons, this is the historical coordinate of Daqing Oilfield’s ‘refueling for the motherland’, and it is also a new starting point for the new era and new journey to build a world-class modern century-old oilfield.” Zhu Guowen, vice president of the joint-stock company, secretary of the party committee and executive director of Daqing Oilfield, said .