Young and dynamic. Cupra is a car brand of the Volkswagen group that became independent from Seat in 2018. Today on the market the products that bear the tribal logo (typical of Cupra) are very clothes (there are four of which two natives), thanks to the style and advanced technology of which they are gifted with. And, three new models have already been announced by 2025, including UrbanRebel, the electric model for the sustainable and accessible city.

Sustainability and motorsport

The first model with the Cupra logo was the Ateca SUV which was followed by the Cupra Leon, the first model of the brand to offer the widest range of engines, including the plug-in hybrid. Then it was the time of Formentor, the first native model, which was a great success with almost 100 thousand units delivered worldwide. And, a year later, it was the moment of Cupra Born, the first 100% electric model. And, after four years of the brand, three new models are announced: Terramar, Tavascan and UrbanRebel.

Important news for the series models on tap that are supported by the research and development that the brand is doing in the motorsport field.

Cupra in the Etcr Championship

Electric Touring Car Racing (Etcr) is the first multi-brand electric touring car championship. The development was born in 2017 from a concept presented in Geneva 2018 as a Cupra e-Racer and which served as the basis for the championship, with the technology shared with other manufacturers involved today.

The participation of the Spanish brand from the very first steps was of great importance and strongly desired since it has always believed in electric and therefore considered an optimal place to develop, show and improve its skills in this area.