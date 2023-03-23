The surprise visit of the prime minister Kishida Fumio in Kyiv – the first since the war by a Japanese head of government on war ground – and the meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky they are a further sign of the political upheavals taking place in Japan. As evidenced by the strategic documents published by Tokyo last December, which underlie a military breakthrough of the archipelagothe Japanese government aspires to a leading role on the international scene.

Tokyo alliances and rivalries

The visit follows a series of institutional meetings in the current month, starting with the visit of the Minister of Defence Guido Crosetto e Ben Wallace to meet the Japanese counterpart and seal the details of the technology collaboration on the next generation fighter passing through the Japanese-Korean détente sealed by the Kishida-Yoon summit, then the visit of Olaf Scholz with five ministers in tow to seal the strategic partnership with Germany. Finally, Kishida’s choice to visit Kyiv immediately after the summit meeting with Narendra Modi and during Xi Jinping’s state visit to Moscow And spy of the unspoken rivalryTo towards China. If Beijing would prefer a truce that avoids a crushing defeat for its strategic partner Russia – thus keeping Europe and, above all, the United States busy – Japan may prefer, together with Washington, the opposite result.

The Japan-led G7 presidency has favored thediplomatic activism of the Kishida government. On the strength of the understanding found after the invasion of Ukraine (as well as Washington’s interest in pivoting on the allies), the G7 enjoyed new life like the piu effective “minilateral” mechanism in the international arena. While an informal mechanism that lacks a permanent secretariat, regular consultations among G7 bureaucracies, if not among ambassadors of the same countries in foreign offices, make it the mostu close approximation of the so-called “West”.

Curbing China, investing in the Indo-Pacific

This year’s G7 agenda And particularly rich. First, the needTo to underline the union between the so-called theaters of theIndo-Pacific and ofEuroatlantico, a union to be understood in a political rather than a military sense. Moreover, the Japanese and US governments have insisted on the (fallacious) association between Russian imperialism in Ukraine and Chinese irredentism towards Taiwan, as well as the imminence – still to be verified – of a Chinese attack on the island within the decade. Many of these pronouncements served to legitimize changes in military doctrine and the deployment of new armaments along the first chain of islands. In the wake of harmony within the G7, 2023 will bear witnessTo an increased military presence of countries like-minded in the region with joint military exercises that will also involve Italy, engaged with the deployment also on the Pacific side of the Indo-Pacific of the multi-service patrol vessel Morosini and separately of an escort battle group to the Cavour which willTo stop in Japan. If Italy And the latest G7 country to send military assets through the South China Sea, Kishida And was the last of the G7 heads of government to visit Ukraine.

Secondly, the G7 summit will worryTo to include the so-called Southern Hemisphere to launch and announce joint, or at least coordinated, investments. Connectivity initiativesTo they aspire to curb Chinese influence in so-called developing countries, denying Beijing a potential sphere of influence and favoring its own national champions: from its immediate neighbor in Southeast Asia, to the Pacific Islands, then South Asia and so on. The inclusion of India, South Korea, Brazil, Indonesia, the Comoros and the Cook Islands in the Hiroshima summit el Kishida’s announcement in New Delhi by 75 billion investment in the Indo-Pacific region fit into this logic. These initiatives therefore aspire to pass the baton to India, the country president of the G20 and in competition with Beijing as leader of the global South.

As a function of rivalryTo between blocks there is also the greater coordination on economic security between the G7 countries, with the securing global supply chains and potential crisis coordination across the Taiwan Strait is high on the agenda.

Finally, the Kishida government willTo good use of the charisma acquired by diplomatic activism along 2023 to avoid defeats al Liberal Democratic Party during the local elections scheduled for spring and, on the strength of a potential success at the G7, even considering the dissolution of the Chambers to prevent the weakening of his premiership.