A mountain of money, in many respects; and not all positive. Lots of money left to languish in the bank account, over 1,150 billion euros (a bad thing, because they are not a form of investment); many profits – over 15 billion – that the banks have made (good for them) and will continue to make thanks to the interest margin; finally, a lot of money that savers pay in commissions and expenses on those same accounts (perhaps too much).