The furniture bonus is recognized to subjects who carry out or have carried out a building renovation intervention starting from 1 January of the year preceding that of the purchase of the goods. These must be used to furnish the property undergoing renovation work. The facilitation is also available for purchases of household appliances, provided that they are equipped with an energy label and that this certifies that it is an energy-saving appliance, therefore at least class A+.

