Current Dollar Exchange Rate: Downward Trend in Real Time on July 9, 2023

Title: Dollar Declines Against Peso, Bitcoin Gains Momentum: Currency Update

Subtitle: Exchange Rates for Major Banks in Mexico

Date: July 9, 2023

The Mexican peso strengthens against the US dollar as it trades at 17.1465 pesos per unit, with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar closed the week at 17.1444 pesos per unit.

The exchange rates between the peso and the dollar at major Mexican banks are as follows:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy $17.1444 – Sell: $17.1444

– HSBC: Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74

– Banamex: Buy: $17.04 – Sell: $18.02

– Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

– Banorte: Buy: $16.00 – Sell: $17.40

– Scotiabank: Buy: $16.78 – Sell: $17.47

– IXE: Buy: $16.00 – Sell: $17.40

– Bajio Bank: Buy: $16.30 – Sell: $17.70

– Monex: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $20.04

– Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.89

– Inbursa: Buy: $16.80 – Sell: $18.80

– Santander: Buy: $19.53- Sell: $21.06

– Exchange: Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $20.46

– Spa area: Buy: $19.20 – Sell: $20.70

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin rises to 30,278.3 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

The euro is quoted at $18.81 pesos, while the pound sterling stands at an overall average of $22.01 pesos.

