Current Exchange Rate: Dollar to Peso for August 17 in Mexico

The price of the dollar today in Mexico, on Thursday, August 17, is valued at 17,076 pesos, according to the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). At Banco de México, the value of the dollar is reported at 17,142 pesos for sale after the close of the previous day.

As for the exchange rate, 1 dollar is equivalent to 17,049 Mexican pesos on August 17.

In terms of buying and selling prices, various banks and Mexican government entities had different rates until Wednesday, August 16. Affirm offered to buy at 16.20 pesos and sell at 17.60 pesos, Scotiabank at 16.10 pesos to buy and 17.70 pesos to sell, BBVA Bancomer at 16.49 pesos to buy and 17.39 pesos to sell, and Citibanamex at 16.60 pesos to buy and 17.55 pesos to sell.

Currency depreciation refers to the decrease in the value or price of something, either compared to its previous value or compared to other similar items. In the case of a currency, depreciation occurs when it loses its value in the market under a floating exchange rate system.

The recent appreciation of the peso against the dollar in Mexico has significant implications for the country’s inhabitants. The purchasing power of the dollar has decreased, meaning it can buy fewer products or services. Just a while ago, one dollar was equivalent to 22 Mexican pesos.

These are the latest developments regarding the dollar’s price and exchange rate in Mexico.

