Current Legislation | Posting law should also be applied in the road transport sector

| In the future, the posting right is also to be applied in the road transport sector, as provided for in a draft law (20/6496) by the federal government, which is intended to convert the corresponding EU directive ((EU) 2020/1057) into national law. This applies, for example, to drivers who work in Germany but are employed by a company based in another EU country. |

The posting law regulates, among other things, aspects such as maximum working hours, minimum rest periods and now also the rest periods. The directive also stipulates that posted drivers are remunerated during their work in other EU countries according to the local wage regulations.

The aim of the new Road Transport Directive is to eliminate “discrepancies between the interpretation, application and enforcement of the rules” when posted workers in the road transport sector. Drivers who only drive through EU countries and carry out bilateral transports are not affected by the regulations.

Under the new regulation, companies would have to submit a posting notification at the latest when the posting begins. A new multilingual portal is available for this purpose. In addition, they must give their drivers certain documents for the time abroad, which must be shown on request. These include the identity of the company and the start and end of employment.

As early as 2020, the European Union passed the directive ((EU) 2020/1057) as part of the 1st mobility package. By February 2, 2022, the member states should enact the relevant provisions of the EU Road Traffic Directive.

