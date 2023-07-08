Customer leaves negative review: the answer that no one expected

Customer leaves a negative review of the restaurant, but the owner’s response is poisonous

Nowadays there is none ristorante which cannot be avoided online reviews, whether positive or negative, given the digital age we live in. In fact, every restaurant has found itself, at least once, reading the opinion of customers on its website or on channels used for reviews, such as Google Maps or Tripadvisor. And if those with 4 stars would really help to expand the clientele, those with stars below can on the contrary give bad surprises, given that many people often let themselves be influenced by negative experiences. It happens, however, that sometimes they are the same owners of the restaurant to respond to reviews and in the case of the ‘bad’ ones in tone, almost increasing the customer’s dose. This was the case for a restaurant located in Valladolid, a city in northwestern Spain.

A customer, after having been in the restaurant in question for a dinner, would have become so annoyed, as to leave a rather negative review. First of all, the customer rated the restaurant with only two stars. Secondly, he himself wrote that the main reason for his frustration was the presence of dogs inside the premises. The customer judged the possibility of bringing dogs inside the restaurant “a crap” and from his point of view the owner should have warn in advance that there would be such an eventuality. In short, a bad but legitimate criticism, which apparently, however, the owner must not have digested well.

