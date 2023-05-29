Customer loyalty: Consumers use loyalty programs more often

Loyalty increases with the crisis: consumers are increasingly being lured by customer loyalty programs from Migros, Coop and Co Scanning customer cards, collecting stamps or subscribing to newsletters: the use of loyalty programs has risen massively due to rising prices. This is shown by a new study for Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

Customer loyalty programs are used the most in pharmacies and supermarkets. The picture shows the Zur Rose pharmacy, which now belongs to the Migros Group. Bild: Peter Schneider / KEYSTONE

Bad times bring us together. This even seems to apply to customer-store relationships: due to inflation and price increases, consumers are more likely to shop at supermarkets and stores that reward their loyalty. This is shown by a study that was carried out for the first time for the entire DACH region, i.e. for Austria, Germany and Switzerland.