Home » Customer loyalty: Consumers use loyalty programs more often
Business

Customer loyalty: Consumers use loyalty programs more often

by admin
Customer loyalty: Consumers use loyalty programs more often

Loyalty increases with the crisis: consumers are increasingly being lured by customer loyalty programs from Migros, Coop and Co

Scanning customer cards, collecting stamps or subscribing to newsletters: the use of loyalty programs has risen massively due to rising prices. This is shown by a new study for Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

Customer loyalty programs are used the most in pharmacies and supermarkets. The picture shows the Zur Rose pharmacy, which now belongs to the Migros Group.

Bild: Peter Schneider / KEYSTONE

Bad times bring us together. This even seems to apply to customer-store relationships: due to inflation and price increases, consumers are more likely to shop at supermarkets and stores that reward their loyalty. This is shown by a study that was carried out for the first time for the entire DACH region, i.e. for Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

See also  HNA Group Bankruptcy and Reorganization Plan Approved by the Court-IT & Transportation-Aviation

You may also like

Holderhof relies on apple sauce made from Swiss...

Ferrari: treasury shares at 4.86% of the capital

Hong Kong property price index rises for 4...

Employers tighten rules despite reluctance

Meta, after the EU fine: expert opinions on...

how their demise occupies the ombudsman

Taranto and Sulcis, the 1.2 billion EU-funded program...

How does the global competition for carbon neutrality...

Eastern Switzerland SMEs find sustainability important

Elections, the opposition effect was lacking, both for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy