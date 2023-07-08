Customs and Monopolies, after the Minenna case comes the chaos of competitions

There is no peace at the Monopoly and Customs Agency

The mask case was not enough, the arrest and subsequent annulment of the former director of ADM, Marcellus Minenna on charges of corruption, the entire facility is in danger of falling into chaos afterward the appeal of the Dirpubblica union relating to the recruitment of as many as 40 executives called on 5 November 2022. All senior positions that manage the Agency both centrally and peripherally out of about 120 executives (2021 figure, of which 39 on fixed-term contracts) that manage, together with the positions with high responsibility ( 125) almost 10 thousand people on the workforce. And they allow public coffers to collect 73 billion in 2021.

But the worst is that in the executive the right hand doesn’t know what the left is doing since the government of Giorgia Meloni expressed himself in favor of the stabilization of managers (art.19 paragraph 6 of Legislative Decree 165/2001), while the new head of the Monopolies, Roberto Alesse, decided instead to change the whole structure without taking into account the experience. Not only that: while the deputy minister Maurice Leo managed to allocate 8 million to finance the cost of personnel up to 2025, Alesse, appointed for only 18 months at the top of the Agency, aims instead at open-ended competitions. In summary, something is not right and the impression is that the new head of the Monopolies feels he is just passing through in view of the new opportunities that could come from the European countries. But let’s go step by step.

A reorganization is currently underway

The new structure proposed by Alesse has obtained the green light from the Treasury only for the central part, which is concentrated on Rome. The ministry led by Giancarlo Giorgetti he stopped the territorial one. It is a pity, however, that for a structure such as the Monopolies and the Customs it is precisely the peripheral activity in the area that represents the most relevant part. And the risk is that, with summer in the middle, things won’t be put in place before October. With all the annexes and connected of the case.

Meanwhile, Alesse followed up on a public tender to hire 40 executives with a call in which the titles represented the majority of the score compared to the rest of the tests. The latest ranking was published at the end of May and the hiring formalized a few days later. Very tight deadlines, given custom, allow about 60 days to pass before the signing of the contracts to be sure that there are no appeals on the procedure and therefore on the tasks assigned.

Dirpublic on the attack

The whole thing has not already gone to the Federation of Public Employment, Dirpubblica, led by Giancarlo Barra. On June 13, the union filed an appeal with the Lazio Regional Administrative Court where the lawyer Carmen Medici requested the cancellation of the entire procedure. The union disputes that there is no transparency on selection criteria and scoring methodologies. He questions the appointment of the examining commission and asks for clarity. He disputes the definition of professional profiles for executives, which normally do not exist.

Meanwhile, the precedent of the Revenue risks weighing on it

There is already a precedent. The Council of State has canceled a recruitment procedure of the Revenue Agency, dated 2010 to entrust 175 second-tier managerial positions. The reason? “Manifest violation of the principles of reasonableness and logic of administrative action” as decreed by sentence 472/2023. As reported by Dirpubblica, once again the issue is in the opacity of the criteria of the procedure which, as revealed by the Tar, reached the point of absurdity that a candidate theoretically in possession of 16 degrees would have achieved a score of 15 out of 20”. At this point the rankings are all to be redone with managers returning as officials and claims for damages against the state. And that is of the Agency and therefore of the taxpayers. A similar situation risks repeating itself now in the Monopolies.

And now in ADM, in addition to the damage, there is also insult

Despite the chaos, Alesse’s management is also questioning others thirty managers appointed by the previous management on the basis of article 19 paragraph 6 of the consolidated text of the public service. In many cases the task has been entrusted internally ad interim to managers of other offices who obviously cannot handle the workload that derives from the accumulation of different functions.

But the sore point is that the decision is not linked to objective evaluation criteria as on several occasions advocated by the FLP trade union. The choice is therefore independent of the results and derives only from the top decision by actually making it the administrative structure dependent on politics. So much for the merits heralded by politics on the right as on the left. It is no coincidence that Dirpubblica’s appeal on the latest recruitments not only highlights the fact that the competition was in fact “reserved” for internal candidates with external candidates who did not have “any chance of passing the competition”, but above all undermines the quality of the administrative machinery.

“The public competition is also functional to the need to guarantee the impartiality of the administration which is ensured by the recruitment of managers through procedures open to the free participation of all” reads the appeal on the latest hirings to the Monopolies. “Constitutional jurisprudence has had the opportunity to remark that the competition prevents the recruitment of public employees from taking place on the basis of criteria of political affiliation and thus guarantees a certain degree of distinction between the action of the government, normally linked to a political party, and that of the administration”. What is definitely needed when the Pnrr money is arriving to prevent it from being spent on political interests and not for the needs of the country, thus creating debts instead of wealth.