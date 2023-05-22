Customs documents reveal high margins for outdoor brands

Outdoor

Earn 130 francs on a jacket: Customs documents reveal the margins of the Aargau company Mammut Previously unpublished documents show how high the margins in the textile industry are, including those of the Aargau outdoor brand Mammut.

Mammut has top products – but also top margins. Image: zvg

If you want to buy an “Aconcagua Light ML” jacket for women, you can find it in the Mammut online shop for 160 francs. The jacket imports Seoner Outdoor brand from Vietnam. There she paid 29.60 francs for it. This means that the gross margin is 130.40 francs.

This is shown by previously unpublished customs documents, which the consumer magazine «K tip» makes public. They prove that both Mammut and its competitor Patagonia have generous margins. Patagonia bought a RetroX fleece vest in Vietnam for CHF 12.95. In Switzerland it costs 160 francs. The Swiss paid 35 francs in the online shop for the “Aenergy” headband from Mammut. Mammut pays 3.05 francs for the headband at the Specter textile factory in Vietnam.

The fact that the margins are high also shows at what price other distributors pay for Mammut and Patagonia products. While outdoor store Transa refused to reveal its purchase prices, other buyers were more talkative: At Patagonia, retailers buy goods for half the suggested retail price. At Mammut, the discount can even be up to 60 percent of the sales price.

In addition to the purchase price, other costs are also incurred when importing. According to «K-Tipp», however, these are negligible. The customs documents available to the magazine cover the period from July to November 2022. In November, freight costs for shipping per jacket were an estimated CHF 1.08 – and at that time they were around 50 percent higher than today, according to the World Container Index from the consulting firm Drewry Shipping Consultants. According to Spedition Schenker Schweiz, shipping to Europe currently costs 72 cents per jacket – plus 82 cents in customs duties.

Wages are above average in mammoth factories

To be fair, “K-Tipp” also mentions the above-average wages of the manufacturer of Mammut products. According to Vietnamese labor law, seamstresses earn a minimum wage of 150 to 180 francs per month. According to the Vietnamese manufacturer’s annual report, Mammut paid 300 francs.

The outdoor brand maintains the image of a company that is aware of its social and ecological responsibility. It may be all the more astonishing that its margins are so high.

The AZ wanted to know from the Aargau company how they felt about this criticism, whether there were other costs in addition to the import costs, which the “K-Tipp” had at best not mentioned.

However, Mammut refrains from further explanations and writes: “We have presented our position comprehensively and transparently to the ‘K-Tipp’ and see no need to go into it again in an interview.” The article by “K-Tipp” says: “Mammut explains that the comparison of purchase and sales prices is ‘not meaningful’. Several national companies are involved on the way from the Vietnamese factory to the shops. There were costs involved. The selling price also depends on supply and demand.”