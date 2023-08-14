Home » Cut the penis to the former partner in defense: he had tried to rape her
Woman cuts off ex-partner’s penis at the height of an argument: ‘He wanted to have sex against my will’

A Venezia a woman has cut off the penis all’former partner at the culmination of an argument in which he allegedly attempted to have sexual intercourse with her by force.

The facts, reported by ‘La Nuova Venezia’, took place on the evening of Saturday 12 August a Marghera. The two had met in the woman’s home to try to reach an agreement on the “management” of her daughter. The man would have tried to mend the relationship first with words and then, believing he was convincing the woman, he would have tried an approach: the man would have forcibly insisted on consummating sexual intercourse and, half-naked, he would have pushed the woman against a piece of furniture. She, to defend herself, would have taken a knife and would have detached (not cleanly) a part of her penis. The woman was also injured in the scuffle.

On the spot attended the sanitari del Suem and the Police. Both the man and the woman were transported to the Angelo hospital. In the late evening of Saturday 12 August, the man underwent a delicate surgery during which the doctors reattached the two parts of the injured organ.

