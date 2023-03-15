The magistrate Rosario Russo presented another 6-page complaint before the carabinieri of the Lombardy Legion addressed to the public prosecutor of Catanzaro, Nicola Gratteri

The condolences for the shipwreck of migrants in Cutro is now mixed with the judicial news. For now, the double parallel investigation opened by the Prosecutor of Crotone for manslaughter, against 4 alleged smugglers, and on the functioning of the rescue machine without suspects. But 2 complaints were also presented: one is the one brought by a group of parliamentarians from the Alleanza Verdi and Sinistra before the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office; the other was presented to the Crotone prosecutor’s office by 40 entities, NGOs and associations involved in rescuing and supporting migrants, to ask to be admitted as civil parties in a possible trial. But one has been added to these in recent days.

According to reports from the Avvenire newspaper taken up by www.lacnews24.it, the retired magistrate Rosario Russo, former deputy general prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, presented another 6-page complaint addressed to the public prosecutor before the carabinieri of the Lombardy Legion of Catanzaro, Nicola Gratteriwhich opens up the possibility that the Court of Ministers may also deal with the case.

On the pages of the newspaper we read that «Russo asks the Calabrian district attorney to dispel the doubts about the conduct of the relief chain of command, which sees the ministers of Transport Matteo Salvini and of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi at the political summit, in the light of the article 96 of the Charter and of the constitutional law of 1989 (which regulate the competence of the court of ministers on crimes committed during the exercise of ministerial functions).

In the document, Russo also refers to Minister Piantedosi’s report on the massacre of migrants: “It seems possible to deduce from the words of the Viminale owner that all the competent authorities had been warned”. Furthermore, he recalls that the competent authorities were well aware of the “phenomenon of the so-called autonomous landings, or of those boats, often of minimal dimensions, which reach our coasts without being intercepted». And that the authorities “were able to easily deduce that the vessel photographed in time by the Frontex aircraft was attempting exactly one of the aforementioned, not at all rare, “autonomous landings”, as it could not otherwise explain the “thermal response of the on-board sensors and therefore the possible presence of people below deck”».

