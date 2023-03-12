Cutro, the victims are still rising: we are at 76

The number of confirmed victims of the Cutro shipwreck is still rising. Shortly after 4pm, another body was recovered by the fire brigade, presumably of a girl between 6 and 10 years of age. Also today two other bodies had been returned from the sea: this morning that of another girl and in the afternoon that of a man. The total number of confirmed victims therefore rises to 76. A protest was held today on the beach of Steccato di Cutro, which was attended by the survivors and families of the victims. Some bodies have already been buried in the Islamic cemetery of Bolognaothers were transported elsewhere, at the expense of family members. Luigi De Magistris, Cecilia Strada, Mimmo Lucano, the leaders of Emergency were present at the procession.

The next European Council will meet on 23 and 24 March. Charles Michael, President of the European Council, wrote to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “It is imperative that the co-legislators continue their work on the Pact for Migration and Asylum, in line with the joint roadmap of the European Parliament and the presidencies of the Council, and with a view to adopting the proposals before the end of the current legislature”. For Michel “the tragic shipwreck off the coast of Crotone is a strong reminder of the need to find real and practicable solutions to better manage migration and fight against migrant smuggling”.

