Cutting the wedge and land registry reform: the taxman according to Elly. The proposal Pd

Tax, the Democratic Party focuses on dual income tax, wedge and land registry: the “counter-reform” dem

They range from a dual personal income tax on the German model to a cut in the tax wedge, from a rationalization of incentives to the two-year arrangement, up to the reform of the land registry. These are the central points of the Pd’s fiscal ‘counter-reform’, illustrated at a press conference in the presence of secretary Elly Schlein, and which was translated into as many amendments in the Chamber of Deputies, where the delegation to the government on the tax reform.

– IRPEF: more equity in the system with the elimination of the many special and substitutive regimes and the organization of the income levy in a dual perspective: all income from work and for those deriving from the use of capital, a single rate; replacement of the current brackets and rates with a progressive “continuous rate” system (German model); use of the increased income deriving from the revision of Irpef deductions and deductions to reduce the burden on only those who pay that tax.

– TERRITORIAL FINANCE: All income currently subject to substitute tax is required to contribute to the municipal and regional levy.

– IRES: Rationalization and stabilization of incentives for investments, training, research and development, employment, the South, and confirmation of the SuperAce (also to encourage the capitalization of companies and not just the non-distribution of profits).

– AGREED TWO-YEAR ESTIMATE: Replacement of the arrangement with creditors with the pre-filling of tax returns on the model of employment.

– COLLECTION: The delegation introduces selectivity in the collection and the discharge also of loads for which no executive activity has even been attempted, while it is necessary for the State to work to collect all certain credits, without tax planning, nor ‘ten-year stabilizations for collection by installments, which should be limited only in the event of real difficulty in paying on the part of the taxpayer.

FIGHTING EVASION AND EROSION AND AMENDMENTS: Suppression of any reference to facilitated definitions of various kinds and types and to the concept of difficulties arising in paying in order to remove the penalty in tax proceedings; introduction of a specific measure to combat VAT evasion (single rate in intermediate transactions, which does not alter the final burden on the consumer) and a principle of erosion reduction

LAND REGISTRY: Introduction of the land registry reform, with reference to the market values ​​of the properties, eliminating the jungle of existing multipliers, guaranteeing the equality of revenue, redistributing the revenue among tax payers without increasing the overall burden.

