CY4Gate: OK from Borsa Italiana for listing on Euronext Milan

CY4Gate, a company active in the cyber market at 360° with a diversified offering of proprietary technologies, is ready to move from Euronext Growth Milan to the major market.

Today, in fact, Borsa Italiana ordered the admission to listing on the regulated market Euronext Milan of the Company’s ordinary shares, ordering their simultaneous revocation from trading on Euronext Growth Milan.

The Company has therefore submitted an application for admission to trading on Euronext Milan and is awaiting clearance from Consob for the publication of the Information Prospectus.

Borsa Italiana, after verifying the existence of the capitalization and circulation requirements established by the Regulation, will attribute STAR qualification to the CY4Gate shares.

