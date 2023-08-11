Home » Cyber ​​attacks on power plants: Swisspower launches new offer
Cyber ​​attacks on power plants: Swisspower launches new offer

Cyber ​​attacks on power plants: Swisspower launches new offer

The fear of a blackout: Swiss power plants are not protected enough – now a solution is needed

The initial situation is not very promising: Swiss power plants are confronted with a low level of security, increasing hacker attacks and increasing political pressure. The municipal utility alliance Swisspower is now offering a solution.

To ensure that everything continues to run smoothly in power plants, more protection against hacker attacks is needed.

Image: zvg/Alessandro Della Bella

Turbines, generators, pumps: the heart of power plants that produce electricity still consists of heavy machinery. On the other hand, these are often no longer operated analogously and on site, but increasingly digitally and externally. There is an amalgamation between IT and OT, as it is called in technical jargon, i.e. between computer science and operational technology.

