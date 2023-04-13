” wp_automatic_readability=”13″>”> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings ” display:=”” flex=”” flex-direction:=”” row=”” align-items:=”” center=”” border-radius:=”” flex-grow:=”” height:=”” margin-right:=”” width:=”” column=”” justify-content:=”” background-color:=”” margin-bottom:=”” height:50px=”” margin:0=”” auto=”” width:50px=”” width=””50px”” height=””50px”” viewbox=””0″ version=””1.1″” stroke=””none”” stroke-width=””1″” fill=””none”” fill-rule=””evenodd”>

In April 2023 she also published her book “You deserve death!”, In which she describes her sometimes shocking experiences with GNTM and the wave of hate that then broke out on her online.

Accordingly, fans of the show would have sometimes set up their own accounts on Instagram, the aim of which was to make Kaggwa bad. These channels had titles like “alle.hassen.lijana” or “we.hate.lijana.gntm2020”.

Kaggwa also reports how the attacks against her eventually shifted from digital to real life: While walking her dog, she was spat on by a group of young people. And in her garden, someone put poisoned bait for her dog, which Kaggwa found.

At that time she fell into a deep hole, says Kaggwa. “I started to question everything that defines me as a personality.” Her family and an expert specializing in cyberbullying helped her to deal with the situation.

When the 27-year-old talks about her experiences today, she seems sorted and composed. “To this day I don’t know why strangers hated me so much.” The corona pandemic that began at the time may have acted as a fire accelerator, she says.

Lijana Kaggwa campaigns against hate online

By now, Kaggwa was able to gain a sort of healthy distance from her experiences. “I understood that it wasn’t my fault — that those comments had nothing to do with me,” she says. “And I want to convey that to other victims of cyberbullying.”

Kaggwa founded an association that fights cyberbullying: Love Always Wins e. V. (in German: love always wins). She herself is in front of him.

Kaggwa complains, for example, that online platforms do not cooperate well with the authorities or that the platforms’ algorithms often even highlight hate comments if they get a lot of likes.

The aim of the association is to educate people about cyberbullying, including via social media. “Everyone has seen cyberbullying, but many look the other way,” says Kaggwa. “I can understand that, it wasn’t an issue for me either before I experienced it myself.” That makes it all the more important to explain it.

“There are sufferers in every class”

About two to three days a week she is out and about on behalf of her association – she is a guest at panels or at schools. Working with children is particularly important to her. In every class there are victims and perpetrators. “I see that in the children’s faces when I tell my story,” she says. The victims often have tears in their eyes while the bullies begin to question themselves. “They often only then realize what even just a mean comment can trigger,” says Kaggwa. “I really achieve something with it. This work is incredibly important to me.”

What Lijana Kaggwa experienced will probably shape her forever. To this day she is in psychological care. Nevertheless, the young woman managed to free herself from the hate spiral. She took an important step there herself when she announced in the final of GNTM 2020 that she would leave the show on her own. In a speech at the time, the 24-year-old explained that she would not let strangers determine her worth and said goodbye with: “Love always wins! And my victory is bliss.”

