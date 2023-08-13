Cybercrime, 1500 million euros “taken” with stolen cards. Here’s how to prevent theft

Cybercrime, one crime out of five is committed via the Internet

Cybercrime is, as never before, widespread. One in five crimes is committed on the Internet, and virtually every crime today makes some kind of use of information technology. One of the gateways most used by hackers to steal is represented by each person’s debit or credit card. And this is confirmed from Interpol: “There are crimes related to payment cards, ATMs and payment systems such as point-of-sale terminals. The prevalence of online payments has given criminals a huge boost by opening up new possibilities for them. In addition to card theft, criminals use various methods to capture data and the theft is often discovered when it is too late. This data can be used to manufacture fake cards or to commit fraud without the physical presence of the card.

Cybercrime, Interpol’s suggestions to defend yourself

According to Interpol, there are two main categories of card fraud: the former use the stolen data to manufacture a clone card that can operate in all respects and the latter use the data quickly to commit crimes on the internet. Now, in truth, you no longer need to have a card to steal. Just own the data. In 2016, this type of online theft accounted for 77% of all card fraud in the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). Thefts in points of sale or ATMs were “only” 20% and 3% respectively. In 2021, the trend shot up to 87% with the other two at 12% and 1%, according to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Card Fraud Report 2020 and 2021. 1,500 million euros of fraudulent card transactions occurred in SEPA in 2021. So how do hackers steal the precious data? According to the EU’s Secure Transactions Association, there are two main sources for card fraud: social engineering, with tricks to get the user to give up their information, and data compromise, with various technological approaches to steal information without our knowledge.

Cybercrime, lo Skimming and il Phishing

These are the most common: lo Skimming: a device to quickly browse by stealing data without the victim noticing. It is used towards ATMs or in previously manipulated Pos. According to Banco Santander, criminals use various systems including: an external device that copies data from the card’s magnetic stripe; a card reader or fraudulent keyboard superimposed on the terminals to capture data from the chip; a hidden camera in ATMs to record transactions and card codes; an infected program (malware) slipped into payment terminals to steal card data and execute transactions.

Then il Phishing: a system to “fish” the victims with false and attractive info. The criminals pretend to be known companies, entities or services (sometimes presenting themselves with the perfectly copied brand of the entity) and manage to steal private data, login credentials or bank details. A practice that is based on trust in the counterfeit company. Revenue Agency, Postal and Telegraph Service, State Security Forces and Bodies or private companies known as Dropbox, Microsoft, Apple.

