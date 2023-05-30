Cybercrime: protection and popular scams

13
From investment fraud to zero-day attacks, criminals are resorting to increasingly sophisticated tricks online
The National Center for Cybersecurity reports an increase in digital crime. The most popular scams used by criminals and how companies and private individuals can protect themselves.
It happens with an almost uncanny regularity: companies, institutions and private individuals are increasingly being hit by cyber attacks. The SBB, the Basel schools, the University of Zurich and the publishing houses NZZ and CH Media, to which this portal also belongs, were recently affected.
