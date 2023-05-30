Home » Cybercrime: protection and popular scams
Business

Cybercrime: protection and popular scams

by admin
Cybercrime: protection and popular scams

From investment fraud to zero-day attacks, criminals are resorting to increasingly sophisticated tricks online

The National Center for Cybersecurity reports an increase in digital crime. The most popular scams used by criminals and how companies and private individuals can protect themselves.

Only a good third of crimes committed online are solved in Switzerland.

Image: Sascha Steinbach/EPA

It happens with an almost uncanny regularity: companies, institutions and private individuals are increasingly being hit by cyber attacks. The SBB, the Basel schools, the University of Zurich and the publishing houses NZZ and CH Media, to which this portal also belongs, were recently affected.

See also  Inflation, confirmed + 3.9% in December. 2021 ends with prices up 1.9%, a record since 2012

You may also like

Baidu Sfida ChatGpt with Earnie Bot

Before “Guardians of the Galaxy”: This is how...

Ballots, clear victory for the centre-right. Schlein disaster...

Government, industry, academia, research and application gather at...

USA: Schweizer repositions traditional hotel

Tour of Italy, the bride can not pass....

Nvidia: unveils new products for AI

That’s how much the Swiss work

“Meloni Passion 007”, spied on 400 people: the...

Thurgau company Nüssli is building Europe’s largest sports...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy