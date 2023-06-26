Cybercrime, the third largest economy in the world after the United States and China

Cybercrime, the third largest economy in the world

“Cybercrime is the third largest economy on the planet after the United States and China,” is one of the disturbing information that emerged during the CSI Radar organized in Seville and which was attended by experts from multinationals, responsible for security in the private and governmental spheres. Computers, cell phones, homes, businesses, connected vehicles are formidable gateways for cybercrime. “Every day 90 million cyber attacks occur in the world, over a thousand per second at a huge cost: 10.5 trillion euros” confirms María Jesús Almanzor, head of Cybersecurity and Cloud at Telefónica Tech. Unfortunately, the majority of participants agreed that criminal organizations have become increasingly specialized and effective. One out of five crimes occurs online, practically 84% of scams are online.

Cybercrime, companies lack cyber protection

Companies lack cyber protection. According to Isabel Tristán, IBM Security Director “Cybercriminals have evolved and are able to deploy ransomware attacks in less than three days, while the reaction of companies is on average two months”. The hope of many lies in the AI ​​which could greatly reduce reaction times in defense.

