Home » Cybercrime, the third largest economy in the world after the United States and China
Business

Cybercrime, the third largest economy in the world after the United States and China

by admin
Cybercrime, the third largest economy in the world after the United States and China

Cybercrime, the third largest economy in the world

“Cybercrime is the third largest economy on the planet after the United States and China,” is one of the disturbing information that emerged during the CSI Radar organized in Seville and which was attended by experts from multinationals, responsible for security in the private and governmental spheres. Computers, cell phones, homes, businesses, connected vehicles are formidable gateways for cybercrime. “Every day 90 million cyber attacks occur in the world, over a thousand per second at a huge cost: 10.5 trillion euros” confirms María Jesús Almanzor, head of Cybersecurity and Cloud at Telefónica Tech. Unfortunately, the majority of participants agreed that criminal organizations have become increasingly specialized and effective. One out of five crimes occurs online, practically 84% of scams are online.

Read also: TIM: the winning startups of the “Cybersecurity Made in Italy Challenge” awarded

Read also: Enel inaugurates the Cyber ​​Harbor to promote the development of cybersecurity

Cybercrime, companies lack cyber protection

Companies lack cyber protection. According to Isabel Tristán, IBM Security Director “Cybercriminals have evolved and are able to deploy ransomware attacks in less than three days, while the reaction of companies is on average two months”. The hope of many lies in the AI ​​which could greatly reduce reaction times in defense.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  ECB, Weidmann at full speed close to farewell launches inflation alarm contradicting Christine Lagarde

You may also like

The Selex Group budget towards 19.3 billion in...

Rewe: No more paper brochures – Rewe wants...

Shonda Rhimes the TV series lady who chose...

Green Deal: Climate neutral by 2050? The EU...

Ki Group, Board postpones approval of financial statements

Pensions, unions from the minister of labour: “Just...

Spoilers ahead of 2023 MWC Shanghai: Talk about...

Stock market, markets snub Wagner’s march on Moscow

Shortage of skilled workers in IT: “Every profession...

Pfizer halts development of weight-loss drug, stock at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy