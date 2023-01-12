Home Business Cyberoo announces that the shareholder Anthilia has exceeded 5% of the share capital
In today’s session, Cyberoo, an innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market and specialized in cyber security for companies, announced that yesterday it had received communication from the shareholder Anthilia Capital Partners SGR that it had passed (on 09/01/ 2023) the materiality threshold equal to 5% of Cyberoo’s share capital.

In particular, the shareholder Anthilia now declares to hold n. 1,005,658 ordinary shares, equal to 5.04% of Cyberoo’s share capital.

Cyberoo shareholders

Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari, the Cyberoo stock moved up by 0.44%, thus reaching 4.53 euros per share.

