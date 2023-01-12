In today’s session, Cyberoo, an innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market and specialized in cyber security for companies, announced that yesterday it had received communication from the shareholder Anthilia Capital Partners SGR that it had passed (on 09/01/ 2023) the materiality threshold equal to 5% of Cyberoo’s share capital.

In particular, the shareholder Anthilia now declares to hold n. 1,005,658 ordinary shares, equal to 5.04% of Cyberoo’s share capital.

Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari, the Cyberoo stock moved up by 0.44%, thus reaching 4.53 euros per share.