Cyberoo Spa, an innovative SME listed on the EGM market of Borsa Italiana, specialized in cyber security for companies, continues its path of consolidation on the cyber security market with the signing of new contracts with important industrial companies in Piedmont, Lombardy and Emilia Romagna.

Among the productive sectors involved, banking, manufacturing, fashion, consumer goods, as well as catering, logistics, automotive, digital services and non-profit.

The contracts, signed thanks to the work of the partners Sedoc Digital Group, Go InfoTeam, Eurosystem, Npo Turin, Magnetic Media Network and Cybertech, mostly provide for 24/7 protection, 365 days a year of IT infrastructures through advanced services such as those of MDR (Managed Detection & Response), for which Cyberoo has been included by Gartner as the only Italian player in the Market Guide for MDR, in addition to the Incident Response & Automatic Remediation solutions that allow immediate intervention, even without an operator, with the possibility also of being able to guarantee operational continuity in the event of a cyber attack.

“Today companies are more aware of the risks that a hacker attack can pose to the entire production chain”, declares Veronica Leonardi, Executive Board Member and CMO of Cyberoo, “this makes us even more confident about acquiring further new customers for the near future”.

Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari, the Cyberoo stock is currently down by 1.4%, thus finding itself at 4.22 euros per share.