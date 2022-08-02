Bank of Italy, Consob and the Insurance Supervisory Institute (IVASS) join forces against cybersecurity, announcing the adoption of the national ‘Tiber-It’ guide for advanced cybersecurity tests for the Italian financial sector. It represents the national implementation of the reference model for conducting advanced cybersecurity tests of the Threat-Led Penetration Testing (TLPT) harmonized at European level.

“In continuity with the aims of the joint strategy for cyber security of the Italian financial sector issued by the Bank of Italy and Consob in January 2020, the adoption of the guide allows to improve the cyber resilience of the Italian financial system and, in this way , its stability and efficiency, as well as the continuity of financial, banking and insurance services, the security of the payment system and the trust of citizens and businesses ”, reads the joint press release.