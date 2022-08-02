Home Business Cybersecurity: Bankitalia, Consob and Ivass prepare advanced tests for the financial sector
Business

Cybersecurity: Bankitalia, Consob and Ivass prepare advanced tests for the financial sector

by admin
Cybersecurity: Bankitalia, Consob and Ivass prepare advanced tests for the financial sector

Bank of Italy, Consob and the Insurance Supervisory Institute (IVASS) join forces against cybersecurity, announcing the adoption of the national ‘Tiber-It’ guide for advanced cybersecurity tests for the Italian financial sector. It represents the national implementation of the reference model for conducting advanced cybersecurity tests of the Threat-Led Penetration Testing (TLPT) harmonized at European level.

“In continuity with the aims of the joint strategy for cyber security of the Italian financial sector issued by the Bank of Italy and Consob in January 2020, the adoption of the guide allows to improve the cyber resilience of the Italian financial system and, in this way , its stability and efficiency, as well as the continuity of financial, banking and insurance services, the security of the payment system and the trust of citizens and businesses ”, reads the joint press release.

See also  IPO breaks frequently and new earnings are declining | Earnings-Finance News

You may also like

Aid decree bis: the 200 euro bonus will...

ZTE CTO Wang Xiyu: Road construction digital economy...

“Two Magic Weapons” Bring Thousands of Computing Power,...

Generali, Russia weighs on the accounts: profit down...

Intelligent and connected vehicles “speed up”: more than...

The stock exchanges today, 2 August. New US-China...

Samsung Z Fold 4 pricing exposure or the...

Antitrust: 14 car manufacturers modify purchase offers with...

“Data Asset Evaluation Enhances Data Value” 2022 Global...

A cautious start in Europe with all the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy