Cybersecurity, here are the 4 reasons why it is worth investing

In the increasingly digital and interconnected world we live in, the topic of cybersecurity it has rapidly transformed from a niche topic to a top priority for people, businesses and governments.

Personal data has indeed become a highly valuable resource, but with the increase in the diffusion of increasingly sophisticated cyber attacksthe protection of this sensitive data has become an essential element to defend privacy and the interests of individuals and organizations.

The growth of the topic of cybersecurity

“In recent years, the cybersecurity sector has experienced exponential growth“, he comments Rahul Bhushan, co-founder of Rize ETFthe first European broadcaster specializing in the Thematic ETFs. Given its fundamentally important role, the issue of information security is destined to grow in terms of value and importance in the coming years as well; and for this reason an allocation to cybersecurity could represent a significant and solid opportunity for investors, with long-term benefits.

Let’s see what they are the four most recent evolutions in this area which could represent, according to Rize ETF, further reasons to invest in cybersecurity in 2023:

The new Cloud Security solutions

The transition to the remote work, accelerated by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, has highlighted the need for robust security tools for the cloud. With employees accessing critical data and systems from their home networks, ensuring secure remote access is vital. Coming to the rescue of this need, leading companies like CrowdStrike (CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) e Cisco (CSCO) have registered, as he notes Rahul Bhushan of Rize ETFs, strong growth thanks to theirs broad offering of cloud-based security products. In this sense, according to MarketsandMarkets, the market of cloud security to reach $77.5 billion by 2026demonstrating enormous growth potential.

The intersection with Artificial Intelligence

The advances inIA e nel machine learning they are carrying one revolution in the cybersecurity industryradically changing the way organizations respond to cyber threats. These technologies make it easier to identify threatsincident response, fraud detection, overall improving the efficiency and intelligence of information security systems.

According to Acumen Research and Consulting, the global market for AI-based cybersecurity products will reach $133.8 billion by 2030, highlighting important investment opportunities in this sub-sector as well.

The diffusion of the Internet of Things (IoT)

But not only that, the widespread diffusion of Internet of Things (IoT) devices has also led to both challenges and opportunities in the cybersecurity landscape. While the growth of connected devices extends the attack surface, increasing the risk of cyber threats, it has created a growing demand for IoT security solutions. Furthermore, the synergy between cybersecurity companies and IoT device manufacturers is becoming crucial to manage device security, data privacy and protection. Thus, companies specializing in IoT security could therefore represent another attractive segment in this rapidly evolving sector.

Growing cybersecurity budgets

More and more companies in every sector recognize the importance of cybersecurity, with a consequent growth in investments in digital defense. According to ESG global research, 52% of organizations are increasing their IT budgets in 2023, with 65% anticipating cybersecurity-specific budget increases. This upward trend further underscores the continued strong demand for cyber security solutions.

“Never before has it been vital to invest in the cybersecurity sector. The escalating costs of data breaches, the need for secure remote access, the growth of cloud-based security solutions, the game-changing potential of AI, and the growing reliance on IoT devices are all contributing to create an attractive investment opportunity. Furthermore, investing in cybersecurity not only protects one’s assets, but also contributes to a safer digital future for all”, concludes Rahul Bhushan, co-founder of Rize ETF.

Cybersecurity ETFs

Precisely with the aim of trying to exploit the macro-theme of cybersecurity, Rize ETF makes available Rize Cybersecurity and Data Privacy UCITS ETF (CYBR), the first ETF in Europe focused precisely on Cybersecurity and Data Privacy.

Characteristics of the ETF

The ETF in question provides investors with exposure to the Cybersecurity industry, a booming industry driven by new data privacy concerns around the world.

LThe ETF seeks to track the Foxberry Thematic Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Index which provides exposure to publicly traded companies that derive significant revenues from providing products and services that protect individuals and organizations from cyber threats. Finally, the ETF has Assets Under Management (AUM) of $114,715,518.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

