Double-digit increase in investments in cybersecurity in 2022, but the Italian system remains the rear light among the advanced economies of the G7. Last year, 1,855 million euros in investments were reached (+18% on 2021): the largest percentage increase in the last 5 years. It is the direct consequence of the increased number of detected attacks. On Wednesday 22 February the latest offensive by Russian hackers, claimed on Telegram by the pro-Russian collective NoName057, who attacked Tim, Bper and A2A companies and banks, and public institutions, such as the Carabinieri. A massive attack of the Ddos type, which aims to saturate the capacity of the servers and the target by flooding them with requests.

“Cybersecurity and data protection” Observatory

In the first half of the year, the serious attacks detected by Clusit were 1,141 (+8% compared to the same period of the previous year) with an increase in the number of victims affected. Pirate gangs target critical infrastructure while 67% of companies have seen an increase in attacks. This is the scenario that emerges from the latest edition of the «Cybersecurity and data protection» Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic which will be presented today, Thursday 23 February, during the conference «Cybersecurity: towards a common front».

«In the face of a constant increase in attacks in 2022 – reports Gabriele Faggioli, scientific director of the Observatory – many organizations have undertaken or increased investments in security by adopting new technologies or reviewing processes to protect themselves. It is also thanks to the driving force of the Pnrr and under the guidance of the new National Cybersecurity Agency which has a fundamental role in guiding a common front for these challenges. The cybersecurity market is growing significantly and the increase in public and private investments together with the clear institutional strategy represent an encouraging sign».

Italy last for investments in digital security

Despite the almost 1.9 billion spent in 2022, Italy is in last place among the G7 countries in the ratio between investments in digital defense and GDP. The USA and the United Kingdom stand out in the first places with 0.31% followed by the other countries with a share between 0.22 and 0.18% of Germany while Italy is only 0.1%. Compared to the last few years there has been an increase of a couple of tenths of a point. It is the direct consequence of the series of attacks launched with ransomware and Distributed denial of service (Ddos) that knock out servers and networks.

61% of large companies have decided to increase spending on cybersecurity this year. 50% is intended for services while the remainder for integrated solutions. Risk is managed, in one out of two cases, with an integrated company risk management process and only in a third of companies are financial risk quantification methods used. A way that allows you to better understand the importance of defending the corporate perimeter, the repercussions for the business, the importance of structured personnel training.