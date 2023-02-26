Cyrus and Huawei signed a joint business agreement in Shenzhen. The first flagship model under the new platform is planned to be released in 2023. It will be equipped with a high-end intelligent driving system, and a number of new models will be launched in succession. The joint business goal of Celes is to achieve 1 million new energy vehicle production and sales in 2026.

Caijing Auto News On February 25, according to the Financial Associated Press, Celes and Huawei signed a joint business agreement in Shenzhen. The first flagship model under the new platform is planned to be released in 2023. It will be equipped with a high-end intelligent driving system, and a number of new models will be launched in succession. The joint business goal of Celes is to achieve 1 million new energy vehicle production and sales in 2026. At the same time, Celes and Huawei will further promote the establishment of a joint innovation center.